Google Domains stops selling domains; asks users to try Squarespace

Written by Akash Pandey September 17, 2023 | 12:49 pm 2 min read

New users can get a domain via Squarespace (Photo credit: Google Domains)

Earlier this year, Google announced that it would shut down Google Domains and sell the business to popular website builder Squarespace. Now, Google Domains has quietly stopped selling new domains, directing users to purchase them through Squarespace instead. The latter seems to have finally acquired all domain registrations and related customer accounts. New customers can find affordable domain registrations at Squarespace.

Existing users can still manage their domains

Reportedly, Squarespace recently announced the successful completion of its acquisition of the assets linked to the Google Domains business despite the latter remaining silent. The sales of new domains ended on Google Domains shortly after the announcement. Following the acquisition, Squarespace now offers domain registrations starting at $12/year, the same cost that Google charged for "average" domains. While the transition is still underway, existing Google Domains users can continue managing their purchased domains through the official site.

WordPress is proposing free domain transfers

In response to Google Domains's decision to stop selling new domains, WordPress earlier started offering free domain transfers for affected customers in order to allure them. The company is also promising users that it will match their Google Domains renewal price. This limited-time offer aims to provide a seamless transition for those impacted by the acquisition of Google Domains by Squarespace.

Transition period will be helpful

Google Domains is providing a transition period for existing users to manage their purchased domains. The acquisition has led to the discontinuation of new domain sales on Google Domains, but the transition period ensures current customers can still access and manage their domains without disruption.

