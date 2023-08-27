Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus might be a chipset game changer

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 27, 2023 | 02:36 pm 1 min read

A custom version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is expected

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 Plus handset is generating huge buzz among tech enthusiasts. The device is rumored to feature a special edition chipset that will set it apart from competitors like the Nubia RedMagic 9. This exclusive processor could be a custom version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, boasting a unique core arrangement and impressive operational speeds.

Qualcomm-Samsung partnership thrives

This development comes on the heels of a successful partnership between Qualcomm and Samsung. They previously collaborated on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor exclusively for the Galaxy S23 series. The collaboration may extend into 2024, with the potential for a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the Galaxy S24 series.

Exynos to make a comeback in the S24 series?

There's also speculation that Samsung may return to using its own Exynos processors for select Galaxy S24 models, a departure from the all-Snapdragon lineup of the Galaxy S23 series. This move could further cement Samsung's status as an innovative leader in the smartphone market. Now, all eyes will be on the unveiling of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is anticipated before the end of this year.

