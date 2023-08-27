This Pokémon game involving sleep has hit 10 million downloads

This Pokémon game involving sleep has hit 10 million downloads

August 27, 2023

Players place their phones near their heads while sleeping

Pokémon Sleep, a mobile game that rewards users with collectible Pokémon based on their sleep quality, has reached 10 million downloads. Players place their smartphones near their heads while sleeping, and the game uses the phone's sensors to monitor vibrations and estimate sleep quality. However, interest has started waning due to repetitive gameplay, the inability to transfer collected creatures to other games, and users finding ways to cheat the system.

Expanding connectivity for enhanced gameplay

The game faces competition from health-oriented apps like Calm and BetterSleep. To keep users engaged, Pokémon Sleep's producer, Kaname Kosugi, mentioned that the company is exploring ways to link the game to more devices in the future. This could potentially lead to new features and updates that may address concerns about limited gameplay and lack of Pokémon battles.

It needs to learn from Pokemon Go's success

As Pokémon Sleep aims to improve user engagement, it will need to learn from Pokémon Go's success in reinventing itself through updates and new features. By addressing concerns about limited gameplay and lack of Pokémon battles, the game may be able to regain user interest and compete with other health-oriented apps in the market.

