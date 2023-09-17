Garena Free Fire MAX codes for September 17

Written by Akash Pandey September 17, 2023 | 10:17 am

The codes are limited to gamers on Indian servers (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has reintroduced the popular State Wars event, which will run until October 8, 2023. In this, players can choose a state, compete in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches, and earn points for their state. The event spans several weeks, keeping players engaged and motivated to perform well. It also offers an array of rewards. In addition to freebies earned through gameplay, players can also use daily redeem codes to win several exclusive items. Here's how.

Check out the redeem codes for September 17

Keep an eye out for these limited-time daily redeem codes to maximize your rewards: FF7MJ31CXKRG, FFPO8BS5JW2D, PJNF5CQBAJLK, F7AC2YXE6RF2 FHLOYFDHE34G, XGW4FNK7ATON, 67IBBMSL7AK8G, FEICJGW9NKYT KEYVGQC3CT8Q, FVRTNJ45IT8U, F4BHK6LYOU9I, F767T1BE456Y FFCMCPSJ99S3, BR43FMAPYEZZ, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH FFCMCPSEN5MX, HNC95435FAGJ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E MCPW3D28VZD6, EYH2W3XK8UPG

How to claim your in-game freebies

To redeem daily codes in Garena Free Fire MAX, visit the game's redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in using your Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK account. Next, enter the redeem code into the text box and click "Confirm." Successful redemptions will result in rewards appearing in your in-game mail section within 24 hours. Follow these simple steps to claim your daily rewards and freebies.

