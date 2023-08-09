Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for August 9: Check today's rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 09, 2023 | 10:10 am 1 min read

The redeem codes are time-sensitive (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is gearing up for its fourth major update of 2023, the OB41 update, which will bring several changes and enhancements to the popular game. Slated for release on August 10, players must have the latest version downloaded to enjoy new features, weapons, maps, and freebies, including the Skull Punker AWM or Amber Megacypher Mini Uzi skin.

Redeem codes provide free access to the additional in-game collectibles

Players can get access to additional rewards through the in-game shop or by using redeem codes, which are generated on a daily basis. However, it's important to note these codes have a 12-18 hours expiration limit. To redeem the codes for August 9, players should visit the game's redemption website. After successful redemptions, rewards will appear in the player's mail section within 24 hours.

Check out the codes for today

Here are the codes for today (August 9). FXCV-BNMK-DSXC, F0KM-JNBV-CXSD, F2W3-EDFV-BVGH, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P. F5TY-HNBV-CXSW, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, ZFMU-VTLY-SLSC, V427-K98R-UCHZ. GHTA-RTYU-OI76, AWTU-PLOI-VG6H.