Reliance Jio AirFiber to launch on September 19

Technology

Reliance Jio AirFiber to launch on September 19

Written by Akash Pandey August 28, 2023 | 03:58 pm 1 min read

Jio AirFiber is said to offer internet speed of up to 1Gbps

Jio AirFiber is set to launch in India on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, revealed Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani. Jio AirFiber is a personal Wi-Fi hotspot that is capable of offering network connectivity to every corner of your home using Jio's high-speed 'True 5G' network. It intends to deliver optic fiber-like speeds wirelessly over the air.

Jio AirFiber 5G was showcased last year

Reliance Industries initially showcased the Jio AirFiber wireless hotspot at last year's AGM. The company is now ready to launch the product and service in the country. The 5G hotspot console will be useful in day-to-day usage, offering uninterrupted connectivity. With Jio AirFiber, it will be easy to quickly connect your home or office to gigabit-speed internet, per the company.

Jio AirFiber competes with Airtel Xstream AirFiber

The cost of Jio AirFiber is yet to be disclosed by Reliance Jio, in addition to the plans that will provide ultra-fast 5G hotspot internet to Jio subscribers. Upon launch, the hotspot console will take on the Airtel Xstream AirFiber, which starts at Rs. 799 for the base plan with speeds of up to 100Mbps.

Share this timeline