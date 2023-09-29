Apple's revamped iCloud website makes it easier to manage mails

By Sanjana Shankar 05:52 pm Sep 29, 202305:52 pm

Apple's Photos web app now support for Memories and a slideshow view

Apple has revamped its iCloud website, adding new features and design elements to improve user experience. The updated site now supports browser notifications for Mail and Calendar on PCs, so users can stay informed about iCloud emails and event invitations. Plus, the homepage is customizable, allowing for quick actions like downloading files, deleting emails, or marking them as unread right from the main page.

Improved iCloud Drive experience and email functionality

The web interface now makes it possible for you to attach files and photos from iCloud Drive or Photos. The iCloud Drive experience has also been enhanced with a list view that lets you view the file before downloading. Users can access this handy feature by holding the spacebar after selecting a file. Additionally, the update lets users create an iCloud email address directly from the web and even undo sent emails.

Photos web app adds support for slideshow

Apple's Photos web app has been updated too, adding support for Memories and a slideshow view. The refreshed iCloud website integrates seamlessly with iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, giving users a consistent experience across devices. This integration ensures hassle-free access to iCloud content on any device, including PCs. At its Wanderlust event earlier this month, Apple unveiled two new iCloud+ tiers. The new plans offer 6TB storage for Rs. 2,999/month and 12TB storage for Rs. 5,900/month.