Technology

Vivo T2 Pro 5G's sale starts today: Should you buy

By Sanjana Shankar 05:31 pm Sep 29, 202305:31 pm

The smartphone costs Rs. 23,999 for its base 8GB/128GB model

Vivo's latest T-series smartphone, the T2 Pro 5G, which debuted in India last week, is set to hit the shelves today. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the base model, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It costs Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. Sales start at 7:00pm IST via Flipkart and the Vivo e-store. As part of the launch offer, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit card holders can enjoy flat Rs. 2,000 discount.

The smartphone is the thinnest in its segment

Featuring a glass back and a 3D curved display, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G is claimed to be the slimmest and fastest in its segment. It sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits peak brightness. Coming to the camera module, the handset is equipped with a 64MP primary snapper and a 2MP bokeh lens on the back. Up front, there's a 16MP snapper. It comes in New Moon Black and Dune Gold colors.

The device packs a 4,600mAh battery

Vivo T2 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and is available in two configurations: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. Running Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, the device promises smooth performance and an up-to-date software experience. Under the hood, it packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It also gets an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Should you consider the Vivo T2 Pro 5G?

While the Vivo T2 Pro offers a solid set of specs for its price, including a 120Hz AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, it may seem slightly lacking compared to other phones in the segment, like the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. It comes off as a decent option, but potential buyers may consider other alternatives. For reference, Motorola Edge 40 Neo offers a 6.55-inch 144Hz pOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 50MP primary camera.