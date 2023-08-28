Vivo V29e debuts in India at Rs. 27,000: Check features

August 28, 2023

Vivo has launched a new smartphone, dubbed V29e, in India. The device starts at Rs. 26,999 for its base 8GB/128GB variant and goes up to Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB/256GB model. It is currently available for preorders. As for the highlights, the smartphone features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP primary camera, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo V29e features a curved display, a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 93.3% screen-to-body ratio, and 1,300-nits peak brightness. The smartphone is equipped with a 64MP (OIS) main snapper and an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens. Up front, it gets a 50MP shooter.

Vivo V29 draws power from a Snapdragon 695 chip. The smartphone boots Android 13-based Funtouch OS and packs a 5,000mAh with 44W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a Type-C port. The device comes in Artistic Blue and Artistic Red colorways and will go on sale from September 7 via Flipkart and the official Vivo website.

