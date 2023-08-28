Realme GT5 raises the bar for upcoming flagship Android smartphones

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 28, 2023 | 07:28 pm 2 min read

The handset will go on sale from September 4 in China

Realme has announced its GT5 model in China. The smartphone is poised to transform the mobile gaming landscape with its impressive features and performance. The flagship handset is equipped with a 144Hz OLED screen, a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 24GB RAM, and up to 240W fast-charging technology. It raises the bar for upcoming rivals from Xiaomi and Samsung. The GT5 is also the first phone from Realme to receive Pixelwork's IRX certification for its gaming experience.

The display supports 1,400-nits of peak brightness

Realme GT5 sports a 6.74-inch (1240x2772 pixels) OLED display with 1,400-nits of peak brightness and 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Equipped with an independent X7 display chip, the GT5 supports frame rates up to 144Hz and is compatible with as many as 110 mobile games. Users can customize CPU frequency and multi-core scheduling via the built-in performance panel, while the variable heat dissipation system and 2,000Hz gaming control engine ensure smooth gameplay.

The smartphone is offered in two battery variants

The first model has a 4,600mAh battery with 240W fast-charging support, reaching a full charge in approximately nine minutes. The second model features a 5,240mAh battery with 150W fast-charging, capable of charging up to 50% in just seven minutes. Both models showcase innovative design elements such as the Halo Pro RGB system, allowing users to customize colors and light effects for notifications.

The smartphone is currently available for preorders

The Realme GT5 will officially go on sale starting September 4. It is currently available for pre-order in China. With up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, this cutting-edge device offers an immersive gaming experience through its Pro-XDR high dynamic display, which accurately reproduces light and dark content. Prices start from 2,999 yuan (approximately Rs. 34,430) for the 12GB/256GB 150W version and go up to 3,799 yuan (roughly Rs. 43,615) for the top-end 24GB/1TB 240W version.

