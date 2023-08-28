Reliance Jio to build India-specific AI models: Mukesh Ambani

Written by Akash Pandey August 28, 2023 | 05:27 pm 2 min read

Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere

Reliance Industries held its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier today. At the event, the oil-to-chemicals conglomerate made a slew of announcements, with the company's chairman Mukesh Ambani stating that Reliance Jio will build India-specific AI models. He said Reliance Jio will create up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity to handle India's computational demands, leveraging the country's scale, data, and talent resources.

AI to everyone, everywhere: Ambani

Jio aims to create tailored AI products and solutions for India by enhancing the talent pool and capabilities available in this rapidly-evolving field. The AI solutions would benefit citizens, businesses, and the government, fulfilling Jio's promise of delivering AI to everyone, everywhere. "A global AI revolution is reshaping the world around us. Jio Platforms wants to lead in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, thereby delivering the benefit of AI to Indians, businesses and government," said Ambani.

Collaborative efforts for ethical AI practices

Concerns have been raised over AI and its regulation, prompting several countries to ready their own AI rules. At the B20 Summit India 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of a global framework for the ethical use of AI, addressing issues like algorithm bias and its impact on society. Both policymakers and businesses should bear the responsibility for ensuring the ethical use of AI. They should work together to resolve concerns and promote ethical AI practices.

