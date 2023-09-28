Motorola Edge 40 Neo's sale today: Should you buy

The handset comes in three colorways (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola's latest mid-range smartphone, the Edge 40 Neo, will be available for purchase starting today, with sales kicking off at 7:00pm IST. The smartphone can be purchased via Motorola's official website, Flipkart, and major retail outlets. As part of a special festive launch offer, both the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models will get a discount of Rs. 3,000, bringing their prices down to Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively.

The smartphone gets a 144Hz pOLED display

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo sports a 6.55-inch 144Hz Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit pOLED curved display with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and HDR10+ support. It gets an in-display fingerprint scanner and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It also sports a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery

Motorola Edge 40 Neo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. It boots Android 13 out-of-the-box, and will receive two years of Android updates and three years of security updates. Other features include 5G, NFC, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos support.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Pricing, color variants

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo comes in three color options Black Beauty, Soothing Sea, and Caneel Bay. Customers can pick between two memory configurations: an 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model and a 12GB RAM with 256GB storage option. The original prices for these models are Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively. The limited-time price cut makes the Edge 40 Neo an even more appealing choice for potential buyers.

Should you consider the Motorola Edge 40 Neo

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo offers an impressive set of features at its price point. It is a solid buy. With a sleek design, slim form factor, and curved display, the smartphone delivers smooth scrolling thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor ensures speedy performance for everyday tasks and gaming, while the 68W fast charging support allows for quick battery top-ups. The camera department is well-rounded with OIS, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a high-resolution selfie camera.