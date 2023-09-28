Starlink to get satellite internet license in India by October

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:12 pm Sep 28, 2023

Starlink applied for GMPCS license in October last year

Elon Musk's Starlink, a satellite-based internet provider, is on track to get a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license from the Indian government next month, per the Financial Express. This move will place Starlink in the same league as Bharti's OneWeb and Reliance's Jio Satellite, making it the third major contender in India's satellite-based internet scene. Once the license is in hand, Starlink can get its share of the spectrum and kick off satellite broadband services in India.

Regulatory requirements and approvals

Starlink has reportedly checked all the boxes needed to secure the GMPCS license. It has shared details on satellite locations, data transfer and storage, and its game plan for delivering broadband services in India. After these formalities, the Department of Space will give the green light to the operator, with extra approvals needed from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Home Ministry. All signs point to these approvals coming through by next month.

Starlink's application process and delays

Starlink first threw its hat in the ring for the GMPCS license back in October last year. It asked the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) for permission to offer internet services in India. However, insiders told The Financial Express, that Starlink dragged its feet on submitting the required paperwork, which slowed down the application process.

Understanding GMPCS license and IN-SPACe

A GMPCS license is a must-have for companies looking to provide voice and data services via satellite technology. It's good for 20 years and is managed by IN-SPACe, a one-stop-shop created by the Indian government to oversee satellite communication services. As an independent agency under the Department of Space, IN-SPACe makes it easier for companies to break into India's satellite-based internet market.