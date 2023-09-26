Itel S23+ debuts in India as most affordable curved smartphone

Written by Akash Pandey September 26, 2023 | 07:30 pm 2 min read

The Itel S23+ has 93% screen-to-body ratio

Transsion Holdings-led Itel has introduced its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Itel S23+, in India. It costs Rs. 13,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB model. Buyers can choose from Elemental Blue and Lake Cyan color options. The device will be available via Amazon starting October 6. The Itel S23+ is a one-of-a-kind phone in the segment it competes. However, its 4G-only connectivity could impact its sales in the country, given other manufacturers are now offering 5G-supported devices at even lower rates.

The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5

The Itel S23+ features a top-centered punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED curved display, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 500-nits of peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut. The display bears Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It flaunts a "Dynamic Bar," which is Apple's Dynamic Island lookalike. At the back, it features a 50MP (f/1.6) main and an unspecified secondary camera. For selfies, it offers a 32MP camera.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery

The Itel S23+ is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T616 SoC. It supports Dynamic RAM Expansion technology, to allocate up to 8GB of the phone's storage into RAM. The device boots Android 13-based Itel OS 13. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. On the connectivity front, it offers 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

