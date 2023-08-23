Technology

How Realme 11 5G differs from 11X 5G

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 23, 2023 | 02:06 pm 2 min read

Both pack a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has launched two new 5G smartphones in India, the 11 5G and 11X 5G. Both feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 120Hz refresh rate display. The regular model starts at Rs. 18,999, while the 11X model begins at Rs. 14,999. They will be available for purchase starting August 29 and August 30, respectively. So, how do the two handsets differ? Let us find out.

Realme 11 5G comes with Virtual RAM expansion feature

The Realme 11 5G runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and features a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and 8GB of RAM, it includes a Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) function that uses free storage as virtual memory. The dual rear camera setup comprises a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main lens and a 2MP secondary snapper, while the front-facing camera has a 16MP lens. It offers 128GB/256GB of storage.

Realme 11X 5G flaunts a 64MP main camera

The Realme 11X 5G also runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 baked on top and sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen. It is equipped with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip and up to 8GB of RAM. On the back, there is a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait lens, while the front-facing camera is an 8MP sensor. The device offers 128GB of onboard storage.

Both pack a 5,000mAh battery

Both smartphones support dual SIM/dual standby 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS. They house a Type-C port. The Realme 11 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 67W SuperVOOC charging, while the Realme 11X 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC quick charging support. As an introductory offer, Flipkart is providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 for purchases made with SBI and HDFC credit cards.