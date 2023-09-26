YouTube Music app makes song details more accessible

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 26, 2023 | 07:15 pm 2 min read

The feature is available on both Android and iOS

YouTube Music has added a new Song details section, accessible within the Related feed. The feature comes after the recent redesign of the 'Now Playing' section. Although a minor upgrade, it provides users with quick access to information about the currently playing song, including the album, artist, title, the number of views and likes, the year of release, and so on. The new section is available on both Android and iOS devices.

Quick access to song information

Within the 'Related feed,' the Song details section will now be shown right above the 'About the Artist' section, offering users a convenient and quick way to view important information about songs they are streaming without having to navigate to another page. Also, it comes in handy for those who want to share information on the songs they are listening to without having to share screenshots of the Now Playing window.

The Song details section in YouTube Music is part of the platform's ongoing efforts to improve its user experience and cater to the needs of its growing user base. As YouTube Music continues to evolve, users can expect more updates and features in the future. Recently, the app introduced a new permanent mini player﻿ with swipe controls, for iPhone and iPad users.

