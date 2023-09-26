Xiaomi introduces 13T, 13T Pro smartphones with Leica cameras

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 26, 2023 | 07:47 pm 3 min read

The handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has finally introduced its 13T series of smartphones, including the 13T and 13T Pro, at an event in Berlin. As for the highlights, both devices boast improved camera hardware and algorithms tuned by Leica, offering enhanced photography capabilities. To note, the phones share some similarities with the China-exclusive Redmi K60 Ultra but feature notable upgrades.

13T's impressive specs and enhanced display

The Xiaomi 13T is powered by a 4nm Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and over 2,600 nits peak brightness. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 67W wired charging. Xiaomi 13T comes in three colors: Meadow Green and Black with a glass back panel, and Alpine Blue featuring a BioComfort vegan leather finish.

Triple Leica cameras offer custom styles

The Xiaomi 13T boasts triple rear Leica cameras with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP "portrait" telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. Users can choose between the Leica Authentic Look for realistic color reproduction and the Leica Vibrant Look for extra pop in their shots. The custom photographic styles are also available in Pro mode. There's a 20MP selfie camera mounted inside a punch-hole.

13T Pro boasts speedy charging, durability

The more powerful Xiaomi 13T Pro features a Dimensity 9200+ chipset, 12GB/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It has the same display and camera setup as 13T, an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, dual speakers, and support for Dolby Atmos audio. The device's 5,000mAh battery supports 120W HyperCharge, allowing the unit to charge from 0-100% in just 19 minutes. It is offered in three shades too.

How much do the 2 phones cost?

In Europe, prices for the Xiaomi 13T start at €650 (around Rs. 57,300) for the 8GB/256GB version. Meanwhile, the 13T Pro model carries a starting price tag of €800 (roughly Rs. 70,540) for the 12GB/256GB base trim.

Watch 2 Pro promises 150 sports modes

The Watch 2 Pro has also been announced. The device has a stainless steel build, a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, 2GB RAM, and 32GB of storage. It is backed by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor and runs on Google's Wear OS. Watch 2 Pro offers 150 different sports modes, along with features like sleep and heart rate tracking. NFC, LTE connectivity, and Bluetooth are supported. It delivers 65 hours of claimed usage. Its price starts at €269 (Rs. 23,700).

The Mijia 3D printer offers built-in curing

Xiaomi has revealed the Mijia 3D printer with AI-powered slicing and built-in curing. The device also offers a professional-grade intelligent consumable management system, a Z-axis high-precision single-line guide rail, and a built-in washing facility. Thanks to an independent material cartridge compartment with automatic feeding, users need not manually fill the liquid anymore. The device is now up for purchase in China and costs CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 21,890).

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 gets 200+ watch faces

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 has made its global debut. It sports a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 600-nits peak brightness, and over 200 watch faces. It is equipped with built-in games (Sudoku, 2048), a sleep tracker, a SpO2 sensor, and a heart rate monitor. The device offers over 150 sports modes and lasts up to 16 days per charge. In Europe, it carries a price tag of €40 (around Rs. 3,525).

What about the Redmi Pad SE?

The Redmi Pad SE boasts a 90Hz, 11.0-inch Full-HD+ screen, a Snapdragon chipset, an 8,000mAh battery, and quad speakers. The device boots MIUI Pad 14 and offers up to 1TB of expandable storage. It costs €161 (around Rs. 14,200).

