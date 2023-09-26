Xiaomi launches compact 3D printer with printing and curing capabilities

Written by Rishabh Raj September 26, 2023

The 3D printer's built-in curing system works with environmentally friendly consumables to reinforce printed models layer by layer

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mijia 3D printer, a desktop printer that integrates 3D printing and curing into one device. Priced at 1,999 yuan (about Rs. 23,000) and available on JD.com in mainland China, the printer features a pre-leveled build plate, an intelligent consumable management system, and an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered slicing system, making it user-friendly and efficient.

High-precision printing with eco-friendly curing

The Mijia 3D printer is equipped with a highly stable and high-precision Z-axis single-line guide rail and a customized high-power motor, ensuring consistent and high-quality prints. The 3D printer's built-in curing system, specifically designed for complex structures, works with environmentally friendly consumables to reinforce printed models layer by layer, resulting in strong and stable structures. The printer also includes a built-in washing feature and has passed safety and environmental quality inspections.

Printing convenience

The Mijia 3D printer takes 3D printing convenience to the next level. It boasts a professional-grade consumable management system, including an independent material cartridge compartment with automatic feeding and returning. This eliminates the need for manual liquid filling and recycling. Additionally, the printer features an AI-powered slicing system that simplifies the printing process by automatically adjusting settings for the best possible results.

