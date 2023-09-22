YouTube Music introduces enhanced mini-player with swipe controls for iPhone

Technology

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 22, 2023 | 03:00 am 2 min read

The latest enhancements have been introduced as part of the update version 6.20

YouTube Music has rolled out a new permanent mini player for iPhone and iPad users, and has integrated AirPlay instead of "next song." The update, carrying version ID 6.20 aims to enhance user experience by providing an easier way to switch songs and help the platform compete with rivals like Spotify and Apple Music. To note, Android users have been able to access this feature since June.

The update brings swipe controls and a simplified interface

The redesigned mini player, which cannot be removed, replaces the "next song" button with swipe controls. Users can now swipe right or left for the next and previous song, respectively. Also, the play button has been moved to the far right. Now that AirPlay (and Cast) are moved to the mini player, the top-right corner of the screen includes just search and your account avatar. This cleaner interface is expected to improve navigation.

Users can stream music effortlessly

To clear a playlist, users can go to "Now Playing" and select "Dismiss queue" at the top. The player will show "Nothing is playing" when there's no active audio, for instance, if you restart the app. Considering how conveniently AirPlay and the controls have been placed, users can stream music to compatible devices seamlessly. To access the updated mini-player, users must update their YouTube Music app to version 6.20.

