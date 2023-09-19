Apple introduces 6TB and 12TB iCloud+ plans in India

Technology

Apple introduces 6TB and 12TB iCloud+ plans in India

Written by Akash Pandey September 19, 2023 | 03:00 pm 2 min read

Apple users in India can select from two additional iCloud+ plans starting today

Apple has launched new storage plans for iCloud+ in India, after announcing them at the Wonderlust event last week. The new storage options include 6TB and 12TB, catering to content creators and users who need more cloud storage. These plans join the existing 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB options, offering a total of five cloud storage plans to choose from. They are now available for purchase.

Pricing for new and existing iCloud+ storage plans

With the introduction of the new 6TB and 12TB plans, iCloud+ now offers a wider range of storage options to cater to various user needs. The new iCloud+ storage plans in India are priced at Rs. 2,999/month for the 6TB option and Rs. 5,900/month for the 12TB option. The other three existing storage choices include 50GB at Rs. 75/month, 200GB at Rs. 219/month, and 2TB at Rs. 749/month.

iCloud+ v/s iCloud: What's the difference?

iCloud+ is a premium subscription service by Apple that provides extra cloud storage and improved privacy features compared to the basic iCloud service, which comes with every Apple device and provides 5GB of free storage. The iCloud+ subscription offers more storage options and advanced features such as Family Sharing, iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domain, and HomeKit Secure Video. Users who require more storage space and improved privacy should consider upgrading to iCloud+.

How to upgrade your existing plan?

You can check out the latest storage plans on your iPhone by visiting Settings > Apple ID > iCloud. To upgrade, simply click on "Buy More Storage" or "Change Storage Plan." Now, choose a plan and proceed with the on-screen instructions. The new plans are ideal for creative enthusiasts, who prefer capturing high-resolution photos and 4K videos. iCloud+ safely stores original, high-quality photos/videos in the cloud, while also keeping compressed versions of those files on users' iPhones to conserve space.

Share this timeline