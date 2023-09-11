How Apple's new stackable MagSafe battery pack will work

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 11, 2023 | 06:07 pm 2 min read

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated "Wonderlust" event on September 12, where it will make several hardware and software announcements. While the prime focus of the event will be the iPhone 15 series, the company could also unveil new MagSafe accessories, along with the new Watch Series 9. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also provided insights into a new MagSafe battery pack that can change the way you charge your iPhone and other accessories.

You may be able to charge two iPhones at once

Per Gurman, Apple's next-generation battery pack will introduce a new way to charge multiple devices. Users will be able to stack multiple battery packs together to create a "daisy chain" that can wirelessly charge devices simultaneously. For example, two iPhones can be charged at the same time by placing one on either side of the battery pack. The battery pack will also feature a USB-C port for charging it up. The underlying tech will most likely be MagSafe.

The stackable battery pack is not coming anytime soon

Tomorrow, Apple will announce its new-generation iPhone 15 models along with the Watch Series 9 and other accessories with Type-C port as the tech giant makes the switch to comply with Europe's common charger rule. However, per Gurman, the new stackable MagSafe battery pack won't be introduced tomorrow as it is still under development. That said, we will see the new MagSafe Duo with USB-C hitting stores very soon.

