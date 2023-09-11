Sony launches A95L 4K OLED TV starting at Rs. 3.40L

Written by Akash Pandey September 11, 2023 | 05:31 pm 2 min read

The television is equipped with a 60W audio setup with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Sony has unveiled its BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95L OLED TV in India. It comes in two display sizes, 55-inch (XR-55A95L) and 65-inch (XR-65A95L), which cost Rs. 3,39,990 and Rs. 4,19,990, respectively. The television is available for purchase from Sony's authorized distributors across India, including online and offline stores. For a limited time, Sony is bundling the BRAVIA Cam with the purchase of this model.

The television boasts a sleek design

The BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95L OLED TV comes with a seamless edge design, super thin bezels, an aluminum stand, and a two-way position (Standard/Soundbar). It sports a new 4K (2160x3840 pixels) OLED panel, with over 200% more color brightness than regular OLED TVs, IMAX and Netflix enhancements, HDR10/HLG, Dolby Vision, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), BRAVIA Sync, Live Color Technology, and XR Protection PRO. The TV supports Apple HomeKit and AirPlay.

Cognitive Processor XR enhances the on-screen experience

The BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95L OLED TV utilizes the Cognitive Processor XR to provide an immersive viewing experience by enhancing depth, contrast, and colors. It packs 32GB of internal storage. The XR Triluminos Max offers a broad color spectrum and XR 4K upscaling reduces noise while upscaling content to near 4K quality. The OLED XR Motion Clarity feature minimizes blur in fast-paced scenes. Additionally, the TV features Adaptive ambient lighting and Acoustic Surface Audio+ for an improved audio-visual experience.

The device supports new-age connectivity standards

The BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95L OLED TV runs on Google TV, with support for hands-free voice assistance. It includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity. At the back, you get a range of peripherals for external plug-ins.

