X reportedly deletes images and links posted before 2014

August 20, 2023 | 11:35 am

Photos and links from 2011 to 2014 have been removed

Twitter underwent a series of radical changes while transitioning to X. The social media platform now appears to have deleted all images posted before 2014. Links that were shortened using X's native service are also broken. It's unclear whether this is an error or an intentional clearance. However, it certainly concerns users who have been active on the platform for over a decade.

The news initially went viral on Saturday

On Saturday, an X user named Tom Coates tweeted about the photo/link deletions through a series of posts stating that the data was removed and replaced with a dead link. The deletion could be an error, and things might be restored at some point. However, whether by accident or intentionally, it's safe to assume that the platform isn't getting any more stable over time.

Take a look at the post from Coates

Old images and links are no longer functional

The images and links before 2014 no longer work on X, and it appears that the issue could be due to the platform's new link-shortening domain. Earlier, when support for native image uploads was introduced, image-hosting services like TwitPic were shut down, making users lose access to images from the early days. Now, pictures posted directly on the platform appear to be in jeopardy.

What are the theories suggested by users?

According to a few users on the Reddit forum Datahoarder, X has broken something in an effort to migrate the domain. It's also possible that the redirect from http to https was broken in the process. Another widely held belief is that X is trying to save money on image hosting fees. Some users claim that it's a bug rather than an intentional sabotage.