iPhone 15 v/s 15 Pro: Know key differences before launch

Written by Akash Pandey September 11, 2023 | 07:09 pm 3 min read

The iPhone 15 Pro models are tipped to offer 2,500-nits of peak brightness

Apple is all set to introduce the iPhone 15 series tomorrow at the "Wonderlust" event. The line-up will include four models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. According to the rumors, the tech giant has planned a series of upgrades to differentiate the Pro models from the non-Pro models, including thinner bezels, a titanium chassis, an upgraded chipset, and more. Here are the differences between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

Some fresh color options and design aesthetics

Apple is rumored to replace the mute switch with a programmable "Action" button, probably across the line-up. However, the titanium frame will be used only for the Pro trims, replacing stainless steel. The regular models will debut with an aluminum casing. iPhone lovers can also look forward to some fresh color options. The iPhone 15/15 Plus could be offered in Midnight, Green, Blue, Yellow, and Pink. The 15 Pro variants may come in Space Black, Silver, Blue, and Titan Gray.

What to expect from the customizable "Action" button

The new "Action" button on the iPhone 15 series will be customizable and could be used for various functions. According to reports, the button can be used for nine custom functions. These include Accessibility, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, Focus mode, Magnifier, Translate, and Voice Memos This change will also affect how the upcoming devices are restarted and powered off.

Pro models to boast thinnest bezels ever on any smartphone

Apple is said to have re-engineered the display technology to offer slimmer bezels on the iPhone 15 series. The Pro models will set a new record for the thinnest bezels on any smartphone at 1.55mm. The new and improved OLED panel will improve visuals and battery backup too. The line-up will have a Dynamic Island for the front camera and Face ID hardware. However, the 120Hz "ProMotion" LTPO display could remain exclusive to Pro trims.

Take a look at the camera upgrades

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will continue to use a dual camera setup but with a new 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will include 48MP 1/1.28-inch primary and 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide cameras. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, there will be an updated telephoto camera as well. Rumors hint at a 12MP shooter with 6x zoom. On the front, all four devices will offer a 12MP (f/1.9, AF) camera.

Expect the devices to have bigger batteries

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models will use the A16 Bionic chip, with 6GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The Pro variants will be powered by 3nm-based A17 Bionic, likely with 8GB RAM and up to 2TB storage. According to a report, the devices will include bigger batteries compared to their predecessors. The battery capacity is tipped to be 3,877mAh, 4,912mAh, 3,650mAh, and 4,852mAh for the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, respectively.

The iPhone 15 series will introduce a Type-C port

The iPhone 15 series will get a Type-C port, replacing Apple's proprietary Lightning connector. That said, the device might support the Qi2 wireless charging standard. Only the Pro trims may get Wi-Fi 6E support, but the upgraded ultra-wideband U2 chip, will be included in all models.

