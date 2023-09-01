Lenovo announces Legion Glasses for an immersive gaming experience

Written by Akash Pandey September 01, 2023 | 12:18 pm 2 min read

The Legion Glasses have built-in speakers (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo aims to revolutionize handheld gaming with its new Legion Glasses, which feature a large virtual screen in a compact, foldable form factor. Priced at $329 (nearly Rs. 27,200), the Legion Glasses are a more affordable option compared to the market-leading XREAL Air AR glasses, which retail for around $400 (roughly Rs. 33,100). The stylish glasses can be paired with the newly announced Legion Go handheld gaming computer, and others, including laptops, tablets, and phones that support Type-C Alt mode.

Enjoy large-screen gaming in a compact form factor

The Legion Glasses resemble a pair of sunglasses, featuring stylish frames and tinted lenses. They weigh 142g compared to XREAL Air (at 75g), and have a slightly narrower field-of-view (38-degree v/s 45-degree). Behind the shades, you get 60Hz, micro-OLEDs with (1920x1080) pixels per eye, offering full-HD gaming on a giant virtual screen with TV-like dimensions. For added comfort, the wearable comes with two adjustable nose pads and an anti-slip adapter. A lens frame to hold prescription lenses is also included.

Balancing brightness, weight, and field of view is crucial

Ideally, smart glasses should be lightweight, and feature a bright display with a wide field of view. A heavier device can put pressure on the nose, a dimmer display may appear translucent in a bright room, and a narrow field of view results in a smaller virtual screen. While we are familiar with weight and field of view, Lenovo is yet to announce the display brightness of the Legion Glasses.

What about the availability?

The Legion Glasses will be available for purchase starting in October alongside the newly unveiled Legion 9i gaming laptop. The smart glasses will be suitable for use with several Windows laptops, MacBooks, iPads with Type-C ports, and Android phones.

