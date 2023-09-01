IFA 2023: Withings reveals two new ScanWatch hybrid smartwatches

Technology

IFA 2023: Withings reveals two new ScanWatch hybrid smartwatches

Written by Akash Pandey September 01, 2023 | 02:01 pm 2 min read

The ScanWatch 2 features a temperature sensing module (Photo credit: Withings)

Withings has announced two new hybrid smartwatches, dubbed ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light, at IFA 2023. The ScanWatch 2 is the company's latest and greatest watch, featuring a temperature tracking module. The wearable is priced at $400 (nearly Rs. 33,100). Meanwhile, ScanWatch Light is a more affordable version that delivers all the basics in a decent package. It costs $249.99 (around Rs. 20,700).

ScanWatch 2: Take a look at the highlights

The ScanWatch 2 uses a thermistor, heat flux, PPG, and accelerometer to provide health insights based on movement, heart rate, and skin temperature. It doesn't send direct notifications of possible sickness. Instead, it lets users interpret signs of illness through changes in temperature zones. The aim is to monitor daily temperature fluctuations, establish a baseline, and help users optimize workouts and detect potential illness through abnormal temperature changes. It comes in 38mm and 42mm sizes, sporting a classically masculine style.

Bypassing FDA clearance for faster release

Withings chose the indirect approach to illness detection in order to bypass the lengthy FDA clearance process required for a full-blown predictive feature. While the strategy limits the watch's ability to proactively detect potential illnesses, it certainly allows the ScanWatch 2 to be sold in the US without delays. To recall, the original ScanWatch faced a nearly two-year delay in US sales due to the time it took to obtain FDA clearance for its EKG and atrial fibrillation detection feature.

ScanWatch Light comes in a 37mm size

The ScanWatch Light is for those seeking a more affordable and fashion-forward option. It comes in a 37mm size, and sports a distinctive appearance with thin bezels, and colorful design options, like Rose Gold, Pastel Blue, and Minty Green, making it a more feminine, fashion-first watch. It lacks the temperature sensors, EKGs, atrial fibrillation detection, high and low heart rate notifications, elevation tracking, and blood oxygen level monitoring found in the ScanWatch 2.

The wearables offer up to 30 days of battery backup

Both the ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light boast an impressive estimated battery life of 30 days on a single charge. The smartwatches use a stainless steel case, with the former also having a sapphire crystal lens, contributing to its classy hybrid design. Withings's new watches certainly offer an intriguing blend of style and functionality for consumers seeking a sophisticated wearable device. The wearables are available for pre-order starting today. They are expected to arrive at select retailers in October.

Share this timeline