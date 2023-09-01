Motorola launches g84 5G smartphone in India: Check price, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 01, 2023 | 01:49 pm 2 min read

Motorola promises 1 year of Android update and 3 years of security patches

Motorola has finally launched its Moto g84 5G handset in India. As for the highlights, the new smartphone features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with wired 33W fast charging support. This model arrives as a successor to the Moto g82 5G released here earlier this year.

A look at the device's features

The smartphone's dual rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter. The device houses a Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It boots Android 13 OS. Notable features of the handset include an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and support for 5G, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C connectivity.

What about its pricing and availability?

Moto g84 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. It is available with a Rs. 1,000 discount via ICICI Bank credit cards or a Rs. 1,000 off in a Flipkart exchange option, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 18,999. The handset will be up for purchase starting at 12:00pm IST on September 8. Buyers can choose from Viva Magenta and Marshmellow Blue color options with vegan leather or a Midnight Blue 3D acrylic glass finish.

