Apple's September 12 iPhone launch event: Here's everything to expect

Written by Akash Pandey September 10, 2023 | 06:12 pm 3 min read

Apple may also announce official release dates for iOS 17 and WatchOS 10

Apple's "Wonderlust" event is scheduled for September 12. It will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater and will be streamed online starting at 10:30pm IST. The event is expected to reveal the latest iPhone 15 series and Watch Series 9. A second-gen Watch Ultra and updates to AirPods are also expected. As rumors continue to circulate about various hardware and software announcements, here's everything you can expect from Apple's upcoming product launch event.

First, let's decode the event invite

The event's invite from the Cupertino giant features an Apple logo made up of tiny dust-like particles with grooves resembling windswept sand dunes. The tagline "Wonderlust" is a play on the word wanderlust, suggesting a strong longing for or impulse toward wondering. As with previous Apple events, the cryptic invite has left many speculating about its connection to the upcoming product announcements. Expect no new product categories. The event will be centered around the iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 line-up: Take a look at the upgrades

Keeping with its usual pattern, Apple will debut four iPhones. The range-topping model will be called 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature aluminum sides. The Pro variants will replace stainless steel with titanium, and get a new Action button. The handsets will retain the display sizes of existing 14 range. However, the Pro trims will have slightly slimmer bezels due to Apple's inclusion of LIPO technology. Dynamic Island will be common across all the handsets.

iPhone 15 Pro series will offer better hardware

The 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will house a new A17 Bionic SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 2TB configuration. The non-Pro models will use A16 Bionic with 6GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The handsets will include a Type-C port, but faster charging will be reserved for Pro models. The 15 and 15 Plus will include 48MP main and 12MP ultra-wide snappers. The Pro variants may include an additional 6x, telephoto camera.

Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2

Apple is planning to introduce the Watch Series 9 in existing 41mm and 45mm sizes, along with a second-generation Watch Ultra, which will be 49mm in size. The Series 9 may get a 3D-printed device case. Just like the iPhone 15 series, the smartwatches will include a U2 ultrawide-band chip to improve Find My capabilities. Apple may include a new version of the optical heart rate sensor, and upgrade other sensors as well as internal components.

AirPods Pro switching to Type-C port

As part of the transition to Type-C charging on the iPhones, Apple is attempting to move all of its Lightning-based accessories over to the new standard. The AirPods Pro, a top-selling item for Apple, is one of the first items to get the Type-C port. Other hardware upgrades are unlikely for the premium earbuds. On the software side, the AirPods will get improved automatic device switching, the ability to mute/unmute calls, and new features like Conversation Awareness and Adaptive Audio.

