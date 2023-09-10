Dennis Austin, co-creator of PowerPoint software, passes away at 76

Dennis Austin, co-creator of PowerPoint software, passes away at 76

September 10, 2023

Dennis Austin was the principal developer for PowerPoint

Dennis Austin, the co-creator of the widely-used software PowerPoint, is no more. He passed away at the age of 76 at his home in Los Altos, California, on September 1, The Washington Post has reported. He was suffering from lung cancer that metastasized to his brain. Austin worked alongside Robert Gaskins to develop PowerPoint. The software was launched in 1987. Today, PowerPoint is used to create more than 30 million presentations daily, transforming the way we communicate ideas and information.

Austin remained PowerPoint's primary developer till 1996

PowerPoint was introduced by software firm Forethought as a digital successor to overhead projectors, streamlining the labor-intensive process of creating slides. In July 1987, Microsoft acquired Forethought for $14 million. Austin continued to serve as PowerPoint's primary developer till 1996. By 1993, PowerPoint was generating over $100 million in sales and was later integrated into Microsoft's suite of Office products.

Software simplified slide creation for millions

Prior to PowerPoint's introduction, creating slides was a time-consuming and labor-intensive process. The software revolutionized presentations with its direct manipulation interface, allowing users to see exactly what they were editing as the final product. Notably, Gaskins wrote in his book Sweating Bullets: Notes about Inventing PowerPoint that Austin "came up with at least half of the major design ideas."

Austin's legacy: Transforming presentation technology

Austin's work with Gaskins in developing PowerPoint has left a lasting impact on the way we create presentations. His legacy lives on through the millions who use PowerPoint every day to communicate their ideas effectively. Austin studied engineering at several universities, including MIT and UC Santa Barbara. He started working as a software developer and eventually joined Forethought.

