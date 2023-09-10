WhatsApp is developing a group chat filter for Android

Written by Akash Pandey September 10, 2023 | 02:29 pm 2 min read

The new facility helps quickly access and manage groups

WhatsApp is working on a new feature named "Groups" as a part of the upcoming "Chat filters" feature, to let users filter group chats within the chat filter section. The add-on is currently under development and will be available when the "Chat filters" feature is released. This addition aims to provide better control over group conversations, especially for users who are part of multiple groups for various purposes.

Android beta update introduces more chat filter options

While the "Chat filters" feature is still in the works for the stable channel, the update version 2.23.19.7, brings significant improvements to it on WhatsApp beta. The "Personal" filter gets renamed to "Contacts" for a clearer distinction. "Personal" also included groups and communities, but the new "Contacts" option only includes individual conversations. The "Business" filter has been removed, and a new "Groups" filter has been introduced instead.

'Groups' filter streamlines group chat management

The new "Groups" filter will exclusively include group conversations, allowing users to view a list of their group chats for quick access. This facility is particularly useful for those who are part of several groups for work, family, friends, or hobbies. Although the add-on is still under development and is only available to select testers, WhatsApp will release it in a future update for all Android users of the app.

