Caviar's iPhone 15 Pro with 18K gold costs Rs. 7.39L

Technology

Caviar's iPhone 15 Pro with 18K gold costs Rs. 7.39L

Written by Akash Pandey September 17, 2023 | 05:51 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 15 Pro series offers up to 1TB of storage (Photo credit: Caviar)

Dubai-based luxury device maker Caviar has unveiled a new line-up of iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models featuring a golden chassis called the "Ultra Gold." The extravagant devices are targeted at celebrities, politicians, and other elites. Caviar will only make 99 units of each of the five limited edition versions, including the Ultra Gold, besides Ultra Black, Titan Black, Dark Red, and Starry Night. To recall, the company recently introduced the Barbie-themed iPhone 15 Pro.

Ultra Gold models boast 18k gold chassis

The Ultra Gold models sport a chassis made of 18k gold with a satin finish. At the back, they have the signature Apple logo, which is made of 24k gold. The iPhone 15 Pro Ultra Gold starts at $8,890 and goes up to $9,890. The same finish for the iPhone 15 Pro Max Ultra Gold has a base price of $9,670, which ranges up to $10,390. Caviar asserts that the Ultra Gold is for the "chosen ones."

Ultra Black edition features aviation-grade titanium

Caviar has also introduced an Ultra Black version for the iPhone 15 Pro series. Here, the chassis is made of aviation titanium with PVD. However, the Apple logo on the rear, with 24k gold, has been retained. The iPhone 15 Pro Ultra Black has a base price of $8,060 and goes up to $9,060. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max Ultra Black starts at $8,840. Its range-topping configuration costs $9,560.

Some more unique designs: Titan Black, Dark Red, Starry Night

The Titan Black models have an aviation titanium body with a black nacre Apple logo on its rear. The Dark Red version's chassis has Mars-inspired cosmic patterns, with each unit featuring a unique design of marble carbon. Meanwhile, the chassis of the Starry Night variant is made of forged carbon composite, having violet fibers with a pattern resembling Van Gogh's "The Starry Night" painting. Interested buyers can visit Caviar's website for bookings of these models.

Share this timeline