WhatsApp users can now start group calls with 32 participants

Written by Akash Pandey September 17, 2023 | 04:31 pm 2 min read

Earlier, it was only possible to initiate such calls with up to 15 contacts

WhatsApp has expanded its group call capacity via a new update that removes the previous limitation on starting group calls with only 15 participants. Now, users can directly invite up to 31 participants to a group call. This feature is expected to enhance the group calling experience, making it more efficient for connecting with friends, family, and colleagues. Currently, the updated group call feature is only accessible to a limited number of Android beta testers.

Streamlining group calls with direct invites

WhatsApp group calls had the ability to accommodate up to 32 participants prior to the update too. However, only 15 participants could be initially invited. So, the call organizer had to send invitations to the remaining participants later, causing inconvenience and delays in meetings. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.23.19.16) has addressed this issue, streamlining the group calling process.

Update also brings minor fixes

Group calls are one of the most commonly used features in instant messaging applications. The new WhatsApp update makes starting group calls on the platform much faster and more efficient, as calls can now be initiated with 32 people, including the organizer. Meanwhile, minor updates have also been included in the calling tab. It is anticipated that the increased participant limit will be available to all users before the end of this year.

