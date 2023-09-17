YouTube Music's new 'Cry' mood filter offers you sad songs

Written by Akash Pandey September 17, 2023 | 04:04 pm 2 min read

The new mood filters are rolling out in a phased manner

YouTube Music has introduced five new mood filters to its platform, including the intriguing "Cry" filter, which offers a playlist of sad songs. The other new filters are "Party," "Romance," "To feel good," and "To sleep," reported 9to5Google. These join the existing filters of Commute, Energize, Focus, Relax, Workout, and Podcasts, bringing the total number of filters to 11.

Enhancing user experience with expanding features

Since the introduction of the "Activity" bar with mood filters in 2020, YouTube Music has been expanding this feature to improve user experience. The mood filters allow users to easily find music that suits their current mood or activity. Selecting any of the filters will display mixed playlists, listen-again options, selections from the user's library, and similar artist carousels.

Curiosity surrounds 'Cry' filter and other additions

The addition of new mood filters has sparked curiosity about the differences between some of them, such as the Relax and Sleep filters. The Cry filter, in particular, has caught users' attention due to its unique name and focus on sad songs. These new filters are starting to appear on YouTube Music's mobile apps and web clients but have not yet been widely rolled out.

Personalized playlists boost platform competitiveness

The expansion of mood filters on YouTube Music demonstrates the platform's ongoing efforts to enhance its offerings and remain competitive in the music streaming market against rivals like Spotify and Apple Music. As users continue to seek personalized and curated experiences, YouTube Music's mood filters provide an additional layer of customization, allowing listeners to easily find music that aligns with their emotions and activities.

