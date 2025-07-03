Kajol, Twinkle to host celebrity chat show on Prime: Report

Show details

Kajol, SRK reunion among show's highlights

One of the most anticipated aspects of the show is the potential reunion of SRK and Kajol. They have delivered several blockbusters together, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name Is Khan. The show will have eight episodes, with each episode focusing on different themes such as anecdotes, film trivia, and light-hearted banter. The easy camaraderie between Kajol and Khanna, earlier seen in interviews and live sessions, forms the core strength of the series.