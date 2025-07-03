Kajol, Twinkle to host celebrity chat show on Prime: Report
What's the story
Bollywood stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are teaming up for a new chat show on Amazon Prime Video, reported Filmfare. The series will feature some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar. The show is expected to premiere in fall 2025.
Show details
Kajol, SRK reunion among show's highlights
One of the most anticipated aspects of the show is the potential reunion of SRK and Kajol. They have delivered several blockbusters together, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name Is Khan. The show will have eight episodes, with each episode focusing on different themes such as anecdotes, film trivia, and light-hearted banter. The easy camaraderie between Kajol and Khanna, earlier seen in interviews and live sessions, forms the core strength of the series.
Professional updates
Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's recent work
On the professional front, Kajol was recently seen in Maa, a mythological horror thriller released on June 27. The film, directed by Vishal Furia, has collected nearly ₹25cr so far, reported Sacnilk. Meanwhile, Khanna has quit acting and become an author. She is known for books such as The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. During her Bollywood stint, she starred in movies such as Baadshah, Mela, and Barsaat.