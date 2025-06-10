When is Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' releasing on OTT
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's patriotic courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, will reportedly be available for streaming on JioHotstar from Friday.
The film depicts the legal battle following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and features powerful performances and gripping storytelling.
After grossing over ₹144.62 crore worldwide at the box office, it is now gearing up for its digital premiere.
A formal announcement from JioHotstar is yet to arrive.
Film details
The film celebrates a rare 50-day milestone in cinemas
Kesari Chapter 2 is a thematic continuation of the 2019 blockbuster, Kesari. However, this time, it shifts focus from battlefields to courtrooms where words and laws are used as weapons.
The film kicked off with solid box office numbers and positive reviews. It marked a rare 50-day milestone in cinemas last week.
Plot overview
A look at the cast and characters
Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film tells the tale of C. Sankaran Nair, an Indian advocate who challenged the British Crown in a trial after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Kumar plays a restrained yet impactful role as this resolute lawyer, while R Madhavan portrays Advocate Neville McKinley, a British legal bulldog representing colonial authority in court.
Ananya Panday plays Dilreet Gill, adding youthful energy to the narrative.
Film approach
Highlights of the gripping narrative
Based on Raghu and Pushpa Palat's book, The Case That Shook the Empire, Kesari Chapter 2 builds its intensity through gripping courtroom arguments, ethical dilemmas, and the emotional echoes of a national tragedy.
It shines a light on an unsung hero of history and highlights the quiet battles that helped shape India's independence struggle.