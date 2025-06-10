What's the story

Akshay Kumar's patriotic courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, will reportedly be available for streaming on JioHotstar from Friday.

The film depicts the legal battle following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and features powerful performances and gripping storytelling.

After grossing over ₹144.62 crore worldwide at the box office, it is now gearing up for its digital premiere.

A formal announcement from JioHotstar is yet to arrive.