Why Trump seeks Rupert Murdoch's swift deposition in Epstein lawsuit
US President Donald Trump has requested a speedy deposition of media mogul Rupert Murdoch in his defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal. The request comes after an article published by the WSJ, owned by Murdoch's News Corp, claimed that Trump had written a "bawdy" letter celebrating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's birthday in 2003. In a court filing, Trump's attorneys argued that Murdoch should be deposed quickly due to his advanced age and recent health issues.
Trump's lawyers noted that the 94-year-old media mogul "is believed to have suffered recent significant health scares." They contended these factors suggest Murdoch may not be available for an in-person testimony at trial.
Lawsuit seeks $10B in damages
The lawsuit, which seeks $10 billion in damages, claims that the WSJ published the article to damage Trump's reputation. Dow Jones, the publisher of the Journal, has defended its reporting and said it is ready to fight Trump's lawsuit. The article in question included a letter purportedly signed by Trump with several lines of typewritten text outlined by a hand-drawn naked woman.
Trump claims his name was planted in Epstein files
Along with the birthday greeting, the WSJ also reported that Trump was among hundreds of people named in Justice Department documents on Epstein. Yesterday, the President suggested his name might have been planted in the Epstein files by ex-Attorney General Merrick Garland or former FBI director James Comey. However, he did not offer any evidence to support these claims.