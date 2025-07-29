Why Trump seeks Rupert Murdoch's swift deposition in Epstein lawsuit

US President Donald Trump has requested a speedy deposition of media mogul Rupert Murdoch in his defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal. The request comes after an article published by the WSJ, owned by Murdoch's News Corp, claimed that Trump had written a "bawdy" letter celebrating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's birthday in 2003. In a court filing, Trump's attorneys argued that Murdoch should be deposed quickly due to his advanced age and recent health issues.

Legal strategy Murdoch is 94-year-old Trump's lawyers noted that the 94-year-old media mogul "is believed to have suffered recent significant health scares." They contended these factors suggest Murdoch may not be available for an in-person testimony at trial.

Demand Lawsuit seeks $10B in damages The lawsuit, which seeks $10 billion in damages, claims that the WSJ published the article to damage Trump's reputation. Dow Jones, the publisher of the Journal, has defended its reporting and said it is ready to fight Trump's lawsuit. The article in question included a letter purportedly signed by Trump with several lines of typewritten text outlined by a hand-drawn naked woman.