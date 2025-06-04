Four claims against Vin Diesel dismissed in sexual abuse lawsuit
What's the story
Hollywood actor Vin Diesel has successfully managed to get four claims in a lawsuit filed by his former assistant, Asta Jonasson, dismissed.
The claims were dismissed on the grounds of the statute of limitations under California's Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA).
However, allegations of sexual battery and wrongful termination remain active in the case.
The lawsuit was filed in 2023, accusing Diesel of sexually assaulting Jonasson during her employment in 2010.
Legal proceedings
Judge ruled on Jonasson's claims under California's FEHA
On Tuesday (local time), Judge Daniel M Crowley ruled that Jonasson's claims under California's FEHA were barred by the statute of limitations.
The judge clarified that while the city of California recently revived expired sexual assault claims under the 2023 Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, it did not extend the deadline to file an administrative complaint with the state's Civil Rights Department, which is a prerequisite under FEHA.
Ongoing allegations
Diesel's attorney denies allegations
Jonasson's allegations of sexual battery, retaliation, wrongful termination, negligent supervision and retention, and intentional infliction of emotional distress will move forward. These claims are not bound by the administrative complaint requirement.
Diesel's attorney, Bryan Freedman, firmly denied the allegations when they were first filed. He stated at the time, "There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations," per Variety.
Career update
Diesel has several upcoming film projects
Despite the ongoing legal battle, Diesel has a number of upcoming film projects. These include Fast X: Part 2 and Riddick: Furya, which are currently in various stages of development.
He will also continue to voice Baby Groot in Disney+ animated shorts and television specials.
The actor remains focused on his career while also dealing with the lawsuit filed by his former assistant.