What's the story

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel has successfully managed to get four claims in a lawsuit filed by his former assistant, Asta Jonasson, dismissed.

The claims were dismissed on the grounds of the statute of limitations under California's Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA).

However, allegations of sexual battery and wrongful termination remain active in the case.

The lawsuit was filed in 2023, accusing Diesel of sexually assaulting Jonasson during her employment in 2010.