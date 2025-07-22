Bihar to have 1,200 voters per polling station
What's the story
Bihar will be the first state in India to have a limit of 1,200 voters per polling station in the upcoming assembly elections. The new rule will be implemented at all polling stations in the state, adding 12,817 polling booths and increasing the total from 77,895 to 90,712. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced this change as part of its special intensive revision (SIR) exercise for creating a new voters' list ahead of the elections.
National rollout
New limit to be extended to other states, UTs
The ECI has said that the new limit of 1,200 voters per polling station will be extended to other states and Union Territories as part of its nationwide SIR exercise. The move is aimed at reducing long queues on polling day. The Commission had earlier announced that the SIR exercise would be conducted across India, with specific schedules to be announced separately for each state and union territory.
Voter engagement
Connect with these remaining electors through district presidents
The Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been asked to meet representatives of all political parties. They have shared detailed lists of 29.62 lakh electors who haven't submitted their forms and around 43.93 lakh electors who couldn't be found at their addresses. All major political parties are requested to connect with these remaining electors through District Presidents and about 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs).
Objection period
ECI invites public objections in draft electoral rolls
The ECI has invited public objections for any additions, deletions, or rectifications in the draft electoral rolls from August 1, 2025. This is per the SIR order dated June 24, 2025. The Commission hopes this collaborative effort will ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1, 2025.