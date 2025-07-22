Bihar to have 1,200 voters per polling station

Bihar will be the first state in India to have a limit of 1,200 voters per polling station in the upcoming assembly elections. The new rule will be implemented at all polling stations in the state, adding 12,817 polling booths and increasing the total from 77,895 to 90,712. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced this change as part of its special intensive revision (SIR) exercise for creating a new voters' list ahead of the elections.

National rollout New limit to be extended to other states, UTs The ECI has said that the new limit of 1,200 voters per polling station will be extended to other states and Union Territories as part of its nationwide SIR exercise. The move is aimed at reducing long queues on polling day. The Commission had earlier announced that the SIR exercise would be conducted across India, with specific schedules to be announced separately for each state and union territory.

Voter engagement Connect with these remaining electors through district presidents The Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been asked to meet representatives of all political parties. They have shared detailed lists of 29.62 lakh electors who haven't submitted their forms and around 43.93 lakh electors who couldn't be found at their addresses. All major political parties are requested to connect with these remaining electors through District Presidents and about 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs).