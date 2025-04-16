Congress protests outside ED headquarters after Sonia, Rahul Gandhi chargesheeted
What's the story
The Congress Party has launched a countrywide protest against the Centre and its investigative agencies.
This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against party leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.
Several prominent leaders across India are leading the protests, including in Delhi, where some Congress leaders were detained for attempting to breach security near their office.
Allegations
Chargesheet against Gandhis politically motivated: Congress leaders
Participating in the protest, Congress leader Amit Chavda slammed the ED's prosecution complaint against Sonia and Rahul, alleging that it is a politically motivated ploy.
He said the move is an effort to distract public attention from important national issues and intimidate the opposition.
Chavda further alleged that institutions such as the ED and CBI are being abused to stifle dissent.
Opposition
ED's actions seen as BJP's strategy to suppress opposition
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also alleged that the ED's actions are part of the BJP's strategy to crush opposition.
He alleged that BJP was sensing defeat in upcoming elections in Bihar and Assam, which is why it was resorting to such tactics.
Pratapgarhi accused the agency of using legal proceedings to harass Opposition, mentioning Congress's activities in Gujarat and the BJP's possible defeat in Assam elections as part of the broader political context.
Legal fight
Congress leaders assert faith in judicial system
Congress leader Sachin Pilot has also spoken up, claiming that this is a case of political vendetta. He said they have faith in the judiciary and will fight it legally.
On Tuesday, the ED filed a chargesheet in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against the two Gandhis, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others in the National Herald case.
The matter has been listed for arguments in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.