What's the story

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in its ongoing investigation in the National Herald case.

This action came after the ED began the process of seizing assets worth ₹661 crore of Congress-controlled Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which runs the National Herald newspaper and digital platform.

The assets are located in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.