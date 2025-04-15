What's the story

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has sounded a stark warning regarding the severe pollution levels in Delhi.

Addressing a function in Mumbai, he said that even a brief visit to the capital could lead to complications.

"If you stay in Delhi for three days, you will get some infection," Gadkari said on Monday.

He further said medical research has linked the city's toxic air to reduced life expectancy by 10 years.