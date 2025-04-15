'Stay for 3 days, you'll get...': Gadkari on Delhi's pollution
What's the story
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has sounded a stark warning regarding the severe pollution levels in Delhi.
Addressing a function in Mumbai, he said that even a brief visit to the capital could lead to complications.
"If you stay in Delhi for three days, you will get some infection," Gadkari said on Monday.
He further said medical research has linked the city's toxic air to reduced life expectancy by 10 years.
Urgent action
Gadkari emphasizes urgent action on pollution
Gadkari has named both Delhi and Mumbai in the "red zone" of pollution. He stressed on the urgent need to act on environmental issues.
He noted that the issue of pollution has not been seriously addressed, and that much has to be done in that direction.
"We have not taken the environmental issue seriously," he said. "There is a need to treat ecology and ethics with the same priority as economy and infrastructure."
Infrastructure development
Road infrastructure development as a solution
As Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari said he considers road infrastructure development a major solution in fighting pollution.
"We import nearly ₹22 lakh crore worth of fossil fuels," he said. "Petrol and diesel are major contributors to pollution."
He proposed a change in fuel used in vehicles and supported alternative fuels.
Gadkari assured logistics costs would come down from 14-16% to 9% by next January and then to single-digit figures.
Personal impact
Gadkari's personal experience with Delhi's pollution
Gadkari had said last December that he was hesitant to go to Delhi because of its high pollution levels. He alleged he would catch an infection every time he visited the capital.
"Har baar Delhi me aata hua, aisa lagta hain ki jaana chahiye ki nahi. Itna bhayankar pollution hai (Every time, while coming to Delhi, I think whether I should go or not because pollution levels are so high)," he said.