Nitin Gadkari, in his Budget 2024 speech, emphasized the need for flexible economic policies, drawing lessons from China's current recession.

He advocated for an economy that generates jobs, reduces poverty, and minimizes social disparity.

Gadkari also underscored the importance of agriculture, rural, and tribal sectors for comprehensive growth, and urged India to focus on quality and cost-effective production to compete effectively.

India's Road Transport Minister urges flexible policies

Budget 2024: Nitin Gadkari bats for flexible economic policies

By Chanshimla Varah 04:27 pm Jul 21, 2024

What's the story Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, has urged the adoption of flexible economic policies to stimulate national growth ahead of the Union Budget on Tuesday. Speaking at a book launch event, Gadkari highlighted the necessity for a socio-economic model that can foster job creation and minimize disparity. He also noted the changing business climate in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led many countries to reconsider their business relations with it.

Gadkari draws lessons from China's economic model

Gadkari pointed out that China is currently facing a recession-like situation, leading to the closure of numerous businesses. He suggested that India should learn from this and strive to become an economy that can create employment, alleviate poverty, and reduce social disparity. "We should become an economy which can create employment, remove poverty and reduce economic and social disparity in society," Gadkari stated.

Gadkari stresses on flexibility in economic policies

Gadkari also recalled a meeting with the Chinese president, who informed him that the Chinese were committed to their country's growth and were willing to do anything good, regardless of ideology. "We also need to bring such flexibility in a big way in our economic policies to remove poverty, attract capital investment and create employment out of it," he said. He further stressed on the importance of focusing on agriculture, rural and tribal sectors for overall development.

Gadkari highlights importance of rural and tribal sectors

Gadkari added that 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' cannot be achieved if the rural and tribal sections of the population continue to struggle with poverty, unemployment, and low per capita income. He urged for a shift in focus toward these sectors to ensure inclusive growth. The Union minister also acknowledged China's technological advancement, urging India to concentrate on quality and cost-effective production for effective competition.