In the world of mutual funds, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap funds have all shown impressive returns over the past three years.

The Nippon India Large Cap Fund and JM Large Cap Fund led the large-cap category with returns of 24.93% and 21.97% respectively.

In the mid-cap category, the Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund and Quant Mid Cap Fund shone with returns of 37.66% and 31.14%.

Lastly, the small-cap category was topped by the Nippon India Small Cap Fund with a return of 31.03%.

These mutual funds offered best returns over 3 years

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:13 pm Jul 21, 202404:13 pm

What's the story Investors frequently assess the historical returns of various mutual fund schemes, within the same category, for comparative analysis. There are numerous parameters to evaluate a mutual fund's performance. However, we are focusing on the top performers based on their absolute returns over the past three years, as of July 19, 2024. The list includes small-, mid-, as well as large-cap funds. Check them out.

JM Large Cap Fund leads the pack

Large-cap funds, invest 80% of their total assets in equity and equity-related instruments of large-cap companies. In this category, companies are ranked between one to 100 in terms of full market capitalization. The Nippon India Large Cap Fund emerged as the top performer over the past three years with a return of 24.93%. Following closely was the JM Large Cap Fund, which posted a return of 21.97% during the same period.

Mid-cap funds: Motilal Oswal, Quant lead returns

Mid-cap mutual funds, which invest at least 65% of total assets in equity and equity-related instruments of mid-cap companies, have shown significant returns. These firms are ranked between 101 and 250 in terms of full market capitalization. The Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund topped this category over the past three years with a return of 37.66%, followed by the Quant Mid Cap Fund at 31.14%.

Nippon tops in small-cap category

Small-cap funds, that invest a minimum of 65% of assets in equity and equity-related instruments of small-cap companies, have also demonstrated impressive returns. These companies are ranked beneath 250 in terms of their market capitalization. Over the last three years, the Nippon India Small Cap Fund has delivered the highest returns in this category at 31.03%.