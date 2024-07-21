In short Simplifying... In short Mother Dairy is on a growth trajectory, expecting a turnover of ₹17,000cr by FY25, driven by a 40% volume increase in ice creams, curds, and dairy beverages.

Mother Dairy eyes ₹17,000cr turnover in FY25 amid rising demand

What's the story Mother Dairy, a prominent milk supplier, is targeting a 13% increase in its turnover to ₹17,000 crore this fiscal year. The company foresees an uptick in demand for its dairy and edible oils products. "As we mark our 50th anniversary, we crossed a milestone revenue of ₹15,000 crore in the last fiscal year," said Mother Dairy's Managing Director Manish Bandlish. He also noted that the company has experienced consistent growth with revenues surging over 40% in the past three years.

Summer-led categories boost growth

The 2024-25 fiscal year has started on a promising note for Mother Dairy, with categories like ice creams, curds, and dairy beverages collectively growing by over 40% in volume terms. "As we progress into the current fiscal year, we are confident in accelerating our growth momentum, expecting to add another ₹1,500 to 2,000 crore," Bandlish stated. The company sells edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand, and markets fresh fruits and vegetables in Delhi-NCR through approximately 400 'Safal' retail outlets.

Planning new product launches

Mother Dairy has added over ₹4,500 crore to its top line in the past three fiscal years, and launched around 30 products since the start of this calendar year. "This year, we are focused on strengthening our national presence, with enhanced distribution, augmented capacities, and bolstering our portfolio with new launches to excite the consumers," Bandlish outlined. The company plans to introduce new goods focusing on fermented dairy, sweets and cheese among others.

Mother Dairy expands facilities and strengthens market presence

Mother Dairy is expanding its dairy facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Nagpur factory will be a mega-dairy processing plant, with a capacity to process six lakh liters every day, expandable up to 10 lakh liters. The firm will also add capacity for table butter in its existing Junagadh facility. In the fruits and vegetables segments, it is setting up greenfield plants in Karnataka and Gujarat for pulp and frozen portfolios.