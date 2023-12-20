Bank of Baroda, NABARD, and IREDA raise crores through bonds

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:11 pm Dec 20, 202303:11 pm

The bank received bids totaling Rs. 1,500 crore

Bank of Baroda has raised Rs. 2,500 crore via 10-year Basel-III Tier-II bonds, offering a 7.75% coupon rate. In a similar move, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) raised Rs. 10,000 crore via 10-year-4-month-and-7-day bonds at a 7.65% coupon rate. The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) also earned Rs. 1,000 crore using 10-year bonds with a 7.65% coupon rate.

BoB's base issue and oversubscription details

Bank of Baroda initially aimed for a base issue of Rs. 1,000 crore but ultimately retained an oversubscription of Rs. 1,500 crore. The bank received bids totaling Rs. 1,000 crore at a 7.70% coupon rate and Rs. 2,500 crore at 7.75%. A greenshoe option enabled the bank to issue more bonds and raise additional funds beyond the base issue size.

NABARD and IREDA's bond issue details

NABARD's bond issue included a base issue and greenshoe option of Rs. 5,000 crore each, attracting bids worth Rs. 3,500 crore at 7.63%, Rs. 5,000 crore at 7.64%, and Rs. 10,000 crore at 7.66%. IREDA's bond issue consisted of a Rs. 500 crore base issue and a Rs. 1,500 crore greenshoe. Tomorrow, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) plan to issue bonds worth a combined Rs. 6,499.96 crore.