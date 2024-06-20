In brief Simplifying... In brief In 2023, Indian funds in Swiss banks saw a significant drop of ₹9,771 crore.

This decrease, reflected in customer deposits, funds held via other banks, trusts, and other amounts, was part of a 25% overall decline in such funds.

Swiss authorities, who have been aiding India's fight against tax evasion since 2018, insist these assets can't be labelled as 'black money'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Indian funds dropped to 4-year low

Indian funds in Swiss banks plummet ₹9,771 crore in 2023

By Akash Pandey 06:18 pm Jun 20, 202406:18 pm

What's the story Funds held by Indian individuals and companies in Swiss banks have significantly decreased by 70% in 2023. This decline marks a four-year low of 1.04 billion Swiss Francs (CHF), equivalent to ₹9,771 crore, per the annual data from Switzerland's central bank. The drop was primarily due to a sharp decline in funds held through bonds, securities, and other financial instruments. This is the second consecutive year of decline after the funds reached 14-year high of CHF 3.83 billion in 2021.

Figures

Total liabilities by 2023-end

The total amount at the end of 2023, described as 'total liabilities' of Swiss banks or 'amounts due to' their Indian clients, included CHF 310 million in customer deposits (down from CHF 394 million by 2022-end). The figures also comprised CHF 427 million held via other banks (down from CHF 1,110 million), CHF 10 million (down from CHF 24 million) through trusts/fiduciaries, and CHF 302 million as 'other amounts' (down from CHF 1,896 million).

Statistics

'Locational banking statistics' show decline in funds

The 'locational banking statistics' of the Bank for International Settlement (BIS) showed a drop of nearly 25% during 2023, in such funds to $70.6 million (₹663 crore). This figure takes into account, loans and account deposits of Indian non-bank clients of Swiss-domiciled banks. Swiss authorities have always maintained that assets held by Indian residents cannot be considered as 'black money.'

Active support

Swiss authorities support India's fight against tax evasion

Swiss authorities have been actively supporting India in its fight against tax fraud and evasion since 2018. This support began when an automatic exchange of information in tax matters between the two countries was enforced.