Market cap of top 8 Indian companies surges ₹2.1L crore
The combined market capitalization (m-cap) of eight out of the top 10 most valued firms in India saw a significant increase last week, with a jump of ₹2,10,330.26 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) led the pack with the highest gains. The BSE benchmark also rose by 85.31 points or 0.10%, reaching an all-time high on Friday at 81,587.76 points.
TCS and LIC emerge as the biggest gainers
TCS saw its valuation surge by ₹42,639.16 crore, reaching a total of ₹15,56,772.61 crore. LIC also experienced a significant increase in market capitalization, rising by ₹36,748.23 crore to reach ₹7,01,695.24 crore.
Other major firms witnessing significant growth
Infosys added ₹33,569.16 crore to its valuation, bringing it up to ₹7,44,396.43 crore. State Bank of India (SBI)'s market capitalization climbed by ₹26,372.23 crore to reach a total of ₹7,93,576.49 crore. Hindustan Unilever's market cap soared by ₹24,494.49 crore to reach ₹6,40,651.30 crore, while ITC's market cap jumped by ₹19,420.52 crore to reach a total valuation of ₹5,92,679.30 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation increased by ₹16,223.03 crore to ₹8,31,928.39 crore, while ICICI Bank's valuation rose by ₹10,863.44 crore to ₹8,78,531.60 crore.
Not all companies enjoyed market capitalization increase
Despite the overall market surge, not all companies experienced an increase in their market valuation. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries fell by ₹56,799.01 crore to ₹21,03,829.74 crore, and HDFC Bank's market cap declined by ₹13,124.01 crore to ₹12,22,701.34 crore. However, despite the decrease in its market valuation, Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued firm in the top-10 table.