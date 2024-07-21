In short Simplifying... In short The market capitalization of eight leading Indian companies, including TCS, LIC, Infosys, and SBI, surged by ₹2.1 lakh crore.

However, not all firms enjoyed this growth, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank seeing a decline in their market cap.

Despite the dip, Reliance Industries remains the most valued company in the top-10 list.

TCS was the biggest gainer

Market cap of top 8 Indian companies surges ₹2.1L crore

By Akash Pandey 12:53 pm Jul 21, 202412:53 pm

What's the story The combined market capitalization (m-cap) of eight out of the top 10 most valued firms in India saw a significant increase last week, with a jump of ₹2,10,330.26 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) led the pack with the highest gains. The BSE benchmark also rose by 85.31 points or 0.10%, reaching an all-time high on Friday at 81,587.76 points.

Information

TCS and LIC emerge as the biggest gainers

TCS saw its valuation surge by ₹42,639.16 crore, reaching a total of ₹15,56,772.61 crore. LIC also experienced a significant increase in market capitalization, rising by ₹36,748.23 crore to reach ₹7,01,695.24 crore.

Growth

Other major firms witnessing significant growth

Infosys added ₹33,569.16 crore to its valuation, bringing it up to ₹7,44,396.43 crore. State Bank of India (SBI)'s market capitalization climbed by ₹26,372.23 crore to reach a total of ₹7,93,576.49 crore. Hindustan Unilever's market cap soared by ₹24,494.49 crore to reach ₹6,40,651.30 crore, while ITC's market cap jumped by ₹19,420.52 crore to reach a total valuation of ₹5,92,679.30 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation increased by ₹16,223.03 crore to ₹8,31,928.39 crore, while ICICI Bank's valuation rose by ₹10,863.44 crore to ₹8,78,531.60 crore.

Market decline

Not all companies enjoyed market capitalization increase

Despite the overall market surge, not all companies experienced an increase in their market valuation. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries fell by ₹56,799.01 crore to ₹21,03,829.74 crore, and HDFC Bank's market cap declined by ₹13,124.01 crore to ₹12,22,701.34 crore. However, despite the decrease in its market valuation, Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued firm in the top-10 table.