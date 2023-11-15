TCS issues sudden transfer notices to over 2,000 employees

1/4

Business 2 min read

TCS issues sudden transfer notices to over 2,000 employees

By Sanjana Shankar 07:15 pm Nov 15, 202307:15 pm

Employees reportedly started getting these emails from the end of August

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has issued transfer notices to more than 2,000 employees at various locations, requiring them to relocate to their designated sites within 15 days, per the IT employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES). Employees started getting these emails from August end and those who fail to comply will face "initiation of disciplinary actions," reports Moneycontrol. This move comes a month after the company asked employees to attend office for five days a week.

2/4

Employees allege forced to transfer without proper notice

NITES has received complaints from at least 180 employees, who claim that TCS is forcing them to relocate "without proper notice or consultation, causing immense hardship for them and their families." The union has lodged a complaint with Ministry of Labour and Employment against TCS for unethical transfer practices. NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said, "The company is ignoring all the financial hardship, family disruption, stress and anxiety that these forced transfers cause to employees" and is "violating their rights."

3/4

Transfers are part of a standard procedure: TCS

A TCS executive informed Moneycontrol that these transfers are part of a standard procedure carried out on a case-by-case basis. The company typically requests certain employees to move to specific locations based on their assigned projects. "This is especially applicable for the freshers who may have been trained at different locations, but are now getting deployed on actual projects," said the executive.

4/4

Around 150-200 employees remain hesitant

While some employees have complied and relocated to their designated sites, approximately 150-200 employees remain hesitant and are discussing their concerns with HR representatives. However, after the two-week deadline passed without further notice, their email access was revoked for not relocating. Saluja noted that "employees who shifted to Mumbai location on 'urgent business' nearly a month ago, are still on bench. They haven't been assigned work yet."