In brief Simplifying... In brief China has introduced new guidelines targeting Taiwan separatists, including the death penalty, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Despite this, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council reassures its citizens, stating that China's laws hold no jurisdiction over Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's President Lai has offered dialogue with China, which has been declined by Beijing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

China announces death penalty for Taiwan separatists

China introduces death penalty for Taiwan separatists

By Chanshimla Varah 05:14 pm Jun 22, 202405:14 pm

What's the story China has announced new guidelines for criminal punishments, including the death penalty for extreme cases involving "die-hard" Taiwan independence separatists. The announcement was made on Friday amidst escalating tensions between China and Taiwan following the election in January and inauguration of President Lai Ching-te last month. Beijing has labeled Lai a "dangerous separatist" and conducted war games after he assumed office.

Escalating tensions

Beijing increases pressure on Taiwan

In addition to military exercises, China has imposed trade sanctions and increased coast guard patrols around Taiwan-controlled islands off its southeastern coast. Beijing insists that Taiwan is part of China and unification is the only option. However, polls in Taiwan show most Taiwanese prefer maintaining the status quo rather than immediate unification or independence.

Legal measures

China targets 'secessionist organizations' with new guidelines

The new measures are seen as Beijing's latest attempt to create a rift between the Taiwanese public and their new administration led by Lai and his Democratic Progressive Party. The guidelines target those who establish "secessionist organizations" or direct others to "carry out activities that split the state." China's courts, prosecutors, and public and state security bodies are instructed to "severely punish Taiwan independence die-hards for splitting the country and inciting secession crimes in accordance with the law," Xinhua reported.

Reassurance

Taiwan's response to China's new guidelines

In response to these new regulations, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council reassured its citizens not to feel threatened or intimidated by the Chinese Communist Party. The council stated: "The Beijing authorities have absolutely no jurisdiction over Taiwan, and the Chinese communists' so-called laws and norms have no binding force on our people." Despite escalating tensions, President Lai has extended an offer for dialog with China, which Beijing has rejected.