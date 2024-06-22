In brief Simplifying... In brief The Hinduja family, with a net worth of $20 billion, has been accused of exploiting their staff by paying them less than the Swiss minimum wage and restricting their freedom.

Hinduja family sentenced to jail in Switzerland

Hinduja family jailed for exploiting staff: Breakdown of charges

By Chanshimla Varah 03:29 pm Jun 22, 202403:29 pm

What's the story Four members of the Hinduja family, Britain's wealthiest, have been sentenced to jail by a Swiss court for exploiting their Indian staff at their Geneva mansion. Prakash Hinduja and his wife, Kamal, received four years and six months each, while their son Ajay and his wife, Namrata, were given four-year terms. They were convicted of "usury" for taking advantage of their vulnerable immigrant employees by paying them a pittance. The family was, however, acquitted of human trafficking charges.

Accusations

Allegations and defense in Hinduja exploitation case

The case stemmed from the Hindujas's alleged practice of bringing servants from India, confiscating their passports upon arrival in Switzerland, and paying them meager wages. Workers at the Hinduja family's Lake Geneva residence claimed they were paid $8 for an 18-hour shift, which is less than one-tenth of the amount allowed by Swiss law. The family was also accused of restricting their staff's freedom to leave the mansion.

Prosecutor

Family spent more on their dog than employees: Prosecutor

During the trial, Prosecutor Yves Bertossa accused the family of spending "more on their dog than on their domestic employees." "The four Hinduja defendants knew the weak position their employees were in and knew the law in Switzerland," Judge Sabina Mascotto said in her verdict. The Hindujas had struck a confidential out-of-court settlement with the three employees who had brought the complaints against them, but the prosecution opted to press the charges due to the gravity of the allegations.

Trial

Prosecution's argument and family's defense

The family rejected the claims,arguing that the three employees received ample benefits, were not placed in isolation, and were allowed to leave the property. "We are not dealing with mistreated slaves," Nicolas Jeandin told the court. Rather, the employees "were grateful to the Hindujas for offering them a better life," Kamal's lawyer, Robert Assael, argued. Namrata's counsel also urged for an acquittal, stating that the authorities intended to make an example of the family.

Profile

Fifth defendant receives 18-month suspended sentence

Najib Ziazi, the fifth defendant and the family's business manager, received an 18-month suspended sentence. To cover potential legal fees and penalties, Swiss authorities have already seized diamonds, rubies, a platinum necklace, and other assets from the family. Prosecutors argued that the workers were made to work with little or no vacation time and even later hours for celebrations. They even slept in the basement, sometimes on a mattress on the floor.

Net worth

Hinduja family has estimated net worth of $20 billion

The Hinduja family's net worth is believed to be $20 billion as of October, and they were ranked seventh on Forbes' list of India's richest last year. The Hinduja Group, a transnational conglomerate with interests in media, finance, and shipping that was established in 1914, is under the family's control. The majority of the family's fortune is derived from the group's investments in industries such as energy, healthcare, and real estate.